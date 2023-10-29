The news of the kidnapping of the parents of the Colombian and Liverpool national team footballer Luis Díaz shook the country and world football. Luis Manuel Díaz and Silenis Marulanda were detained by armed men who, aboard a motorcycle, intercepted the truck in which they were traveling.

The Police and the Gaula have already achieved the release of the player’s mother, while the operation continues for the father to regain his freedom.

That of Díaz’s parents, unfortunately, is one more case of kidnappings related to Colombian sports.

A recent case: the kidnapping of ‘Supermán’ López

The most recent case, before the kidnapping of the guajiro’s parents, was that of the cyclist Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López, who was kidnapped for three hours by three men who approached him at his Fishing farm, Boyacá, on September 22.

The Boyacá Police then said that they took a Ford truck, his cell phone and 800 thousand pesos in cash from López before releasing him. The athlete himself showed up to report the incident in Sogamoso.

In the first decade of this century, two other Colombian cycling idols were kidnapped. Luis Herrera, champion of the Vuelta a España in 1987, he was detained on March 5, 2000 by an alleged guerrilla group. He was released 24 hours later.

The cyclist was also a victim of kidnapping Oliverio Rincón, champion of the Vuelta a Colombia in 1989 and winner of the mountain classification in the three great Vueltas. Rincón was detained twice, two months apart, in January and March 2000.

Another kidnapping, in June 2001, put the holding of the Copa América in Colombia at risk and left serious consequences for the participating countries. On June 25 of that year, the vice president of the Colombian Football Federation, Hernán Mejía Campuzano, He was kidnapped in Pereira by the FARC, who released him three days later.

As a consequence of this act, the Argentine Football Association decided that its team would not participate in the tournament, citing a lack of security guarantees in Colombia. The Cup itself was at risk of not being made.

On November 2, 1988, referee Armando Pérez was kidnapped by a group that claimed to represent six Colombian professional soccer clubs. Apparently, the one who retained Pérez was the Medellín Cartel.

The judge was released 20 hours later with a laconic message: “Any referee who whistles wrong, we will delete it.” It was one more link in a chain of events that ended with the murder of another referee, Álvaro Ortega, on November 15, 1989, and the cancellation of that year’s professional championship, eight days later.

