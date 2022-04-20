Luis Díaz has been in Liverpool for less than three months and is already listed as one of the best players of the season in Europe.

Wearing the ‘red’ shirt, with which he has scored great goals, plays and assists, ‘Lucho’ is in the fight to achieve an unprecedented feat: win the four major tournaments that a British club can play: the Champions League, the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Waiting for the key weeks to arrive for the outcome of the season, the pride that Colombians feel for Luis Díaz seems immeasurable. Every game of his is a cause for celebration and his goals are celebrated throughout the country.

As expected, amid the wave of praise that ‘Lucho’ has received, the support of his family and that of his town, Barrancas, in La Guajira, is unmatched. This is how the incredible transformation that the house of the ‘Lucho’ family has had in the municipality where he took his first steps is portrayed.

Housing is ‘a national heritage’, they comment on social networks.

The house of the family of Luis Díaz

Luis Díaz’s outstanding career began in Barrancas, more than 8 thousand kilometers from Liverpool, the great city in which he shines today. There, that young man with Wayús roots stood out for his talent and his slim figure.

“That skinny guy from the beginning was clumsy, malnourished, but he had interesting things, he played as a striker and never raised his head, but when it came to dribbling and having the ball at his feet he was very fast, and of course, we chose him”John ‘Pocillo’ Díaz, a former soccer player and coach, told EL TIEMPO, who met Díaz in 2015, at the first National Indigenous Championship.

Well, even though ‘Lucho’ has been in Europe for nearly three years, in La Guajira they continue to celebrate all their achievements like the first time and the facade of their family’s house, which would be owned by their grandparents, is one of their best tributes.

The beginning of a well-deserved tribute

A couple of months ago it became known that the Díaz family was preparing a large mural in the house in question. The photos on social networks showed how a mural of ‘Lucho’ took over the white color that distinguished the house.

The gate of the house that would be owned by Díaz’s grandparents, in Barrancas. Photo: Screenshots, TikTok @diegoasb16

The first sketch of the ‘Lucho’ mural on the property. Photo: Screenshots, TikTok @diegoasb16

Diego Armando Segura, an Internet user with more than 39 thousand followers on TikTok, was the one who popularized the images with his video on said social network.

an iconic wall

These days it was known that the tribute to Díaz is practically a fact. The facade of the home is already painted with the colors of the Colombian flag. On the left side are the five shields that ‘Lucho’ has worn on his chest. On the other side, two portraits of Díaz with the national team shirt.

The representation of the crack of Liverpool in his town. Photo: Screenshots, TikTok @diegoasb16

The shields of the shirts that Díaz has defended in his career. Photo: Screenshots, TikTok @diegoasb16

Although in the new video of Diego Armando Segura it is implied that it is the house of Díaz’s parents, it has been learned that the property is owned by his grandparents. In any case, the tribute portrays the family pride that everyone should feel.

