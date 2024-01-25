Luis Díaz continues to be a key player in Liverpool, which continues in the fight for all the titles it has in dispute: The team is the leader in the Premier League, is in the final of the League Cup, is still in competition in the FA Cup and awaits a rival in the round of 16 of the Europa League.

Adding all the competitions, the guajiro has played 28 games, in which he scored seven goals and contributed two assists. In his most recent presentation, Díaz shone by putting Liverpool in the League Cup final, with a goal in the second leg against Fulham (1-1).

“Honestly, he's a fantastic player, absolutely fantastic. There is absolutely no criticism, but I wish I had prepared the second and marked the third. Because the first half was a fantastic football situation, where he was in a similar situation to the one he scored,” said Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp after the Colombian's performance.

The good news for Luis Díaz's family

This season has not been easy for Luis Díaz personally. In November he suffered the kidnapping of his parents, Luis Manuel Díaz and Cilenis Marulanda. The latter was released shortly after, but Mane's return to freedom was not so quick and even the player himself, in a Liverpool match, cried out for him to be released.

Release of Luis Díaz's father. See also Turkey earthquake: rescuer goes bankrupt after saving father and daughter alive Photo: Annex Romero / El Tiempo

However, now the news for Díaz is more than happy: this Thursday, Charlotte, the second daughter of his marriage to Geraldine Ponce, was born.

The proud mother was in charge of spreading the news on her social networks: she published a story on her Instagram account in which she shows several photographs of the baby, in the company of Luis Díaz and her eldest daughter, Roma, who is now two years old. .

“There are now 4 of us. Roma and Charlotte,” Geraldine wrote to accompany the images of the newborn.

The player, for now, has not made any mention of it, but he seemed very happy in the photos that his wife published on the networks.

It is not yet known if Díaz will take a few days to spend with his family after Charlotte's birth and if he will miss this Sunday's match, when Liverpool plays Norwich City in the fifth round of the FA Cup. What is clear is that he now has more motivation to shine.

