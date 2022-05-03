Luis Díaz: the ‘gift bag’ that surprised Liverpool at Villareal

Luis Díaz starts as a substitute in the match between Liverpool and Villareal. Surely, given the pace of competition that he is carrying, Klopp chose to let him rest and give him a couple of minutes in the second half of the commitment.

Waiting for ‘Lucho’ to take action, his image is already causing a sensation in Spain without even having touched the ball yet.

As Liverpool shared in a video on their social networks, the arrival of the club was applauded by several fans who came to the facilities of the La Cerámica stadium.

Amid the wave of applause, Luis Díaz stole the attention for a unique gift bag that he carried in his right hand. The packaging, with figures of soccer balls, stood out in the midst of an environment full of expensive suitcases and all kinds of luxuries.

The gift bag with which Díaz arrived at the stadium. Photo: Screenshots @Liverpool

Internet users wonder: ‘What would ‘Lucho’ carry in his bag? Who would have given it to him?’

