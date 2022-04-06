Luis Díaz (25 years old) arrived at the Liverpool training center in winter without practically knowing English. When he saw Jürgen Klopp, who was going to be his new coach, he tried to explain himself in the new language, but found many difficulties. Klopp did not give it much importance and encouraged him to join the group quickly.

From the first contact, the German coach knew what Díaz needed to integrate into the team, and he achieved it almost instantly. That is why the Colombian became one of the three men at the top of Liverpool along with Mané and Salah. A position so valued at Liverpool that it has left Firmino and Jota on the bench.

These last two were undisputed forwards for Klopp at the time, but now they have been relegated to the background with the push of Díaz. The newcomer has been a starter in all Premier League matches, except for the two prior to Champions League matches. A competition that suits him very well, as he showed yesterday against Benfica. For many, he is a player in the style of Neymar. He has imbalance, dribbling and is very vertical.

“Luis was playing a derby,” the Liverpool coach explained humorously, that last winter he signed the striker from Porto, the Lisbon team’s greatest rival. Despite Da Luz’s public reception, the Colombian played untethered and opened a gap in Benfica’s defence, unable to contain the bleeding.

Alexander-Arnold was the first to see the space, half an hour into the match, and drew a perfect cross diagonally to Diaz’s head. The red striker did not temporize and quickly gave in to Mané so that the Senegalese made it 0-2 and put the tie on track.

Later, Benfica would score 1-2 and come close to equalizing, which infuriated Klopp, who banged on the table and sat down Thiago, Salah and Mané. Díaz continued on the field, just as furious as his coach, and in the last minutes he cut Benfica’s goalkeeper, Vlachodimos, and scored 1-3, which once again brought Liverpool closer to the semi-finals… who already has a new idol.