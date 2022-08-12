Considered the favorite to win the Ballon d’Or in 2022, the French international Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) is among the 30 nominees for that award presented by France Football magazine on October 17, list in which the Colombian Luis Díaz is also.

With the nomination of the Liverpool striker, Colombian football has four players who have come close to obtaining that award.

Faustino Asprilla was the first in this list. The forward was on the list in 1993, 1996 and 1997, but unlike these times in those years the Ballon d’Or was not awarded, but the Fifa World Player.

Asprilla, with his devilish dribble, made parties with defenses in Europe and scored 41 goals when he was part of Parma in Italy.

Falcao, the scorer

Then the turn was for Falcao García. Samarium was nominated in 2012 and ranked fifth, behind Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez.



García had just scored 36 goals in the Spanish League and won the Europa League with Atlético de Madrid, in a sensational season.

The following year his name appeared again and that time he finished in 11th place, after his 34 goals with Madrid.

James could not miss

And in 2017, he was nominated for his great performance with Monaco, which he helped make champion of France and reach the semifinal of the Champions League.



James Rodríguez, who thanks to his performance in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil was on the list. Then, the man from Cucuta was among the candidates in 2015, after having had an excellent season with Real Madrid.

