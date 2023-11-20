The Colombian soccer player Luis Diaz He would be in the crosshairs of Barcelona in Spain, according to the latest revelations in the international press. Although his present is one of happiness in English Liverpool, the Catalan club is no stranger to him.

The great moment that Díaz is experiencing in England has put him in the sights of other teams and now, according to press reports, he could change clubs and move to another giant of world football, FC Barcelona.

It should be remembered that the Catalan club was interested in the Colombian, but could not sign him due to financial reasons: it had to transfer one of its figures from that time and everything indicated that the Frenchman Ousmane Dembelé was going to make room for Díaz.

However, Dembelé did not agree to leave Barça and that is why Lucho did not arrive at a club of which he is a confessed fan.

Now, according to the journalist Christian Martinfrom DSports, the option for Díaz to join Barcelona could be reactivated.

“At Liverpool they are expecting an offer for Luis Díaz from Barcelona at some point. We know that he is a self-confessed Barcelona fan, that he and his family would like it. “Laporta wanted to bring him but the numbers didn’t work,” said Martín.

Barcelona fan?

While Lucho meets the Colombia selectiongetting ready for the game against Paraguay this Tuesday, and while rumors about his future grow, a video came to light on social networks that shows an old interview that the footballer gave.

In it, although the context and exact time are unknown, in a question and answer the player, quite young, confesses that he would like to play in the Barcelona.



Barcelona or Real Madrid?, the journalist asks him, and Lucho responds forcefully: “Barcelona.”

Then he asks him for his favorite, Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi, and Lucho answers that Lionel. Messi.

The next question is more specific: Which team in Europe would you like to play for? His response was, “Barcelona.”

