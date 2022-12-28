Luis Diaz is a reality for Colombia selection and, surely, the future of the team will have a lot to do with what the peasant can do on the field. Unfortunately for him, a knee injury put a stop to his projection with Liverpool and he will have to wait at least until March to return to the pitch.

Díaz has not played since last October 9. That day he left the pitch in the 42nd minute, when he was hit in the knee by Arsenal defender Thomas Partey. Initially he was due to play again this week, on Boxing Day, but his injury worsened: he underwent surgery after a torn collateral ligament in his right knee.

Cody Gakpo, the latest signing of Liverpool

Liverpool, who has lost a lot of ground in the Premier League with respect to Arsenal, the championship leader, went out to look for attacking options and this week confirmed the arrival of the Dutchman Cody Gakpo, a PSG player and one of the revelations of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. .

PSV and @LFC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer. —PSV (@PSV) December 26, 2022

Gakpo, in theory, is not a direct competition for Díaz, since he plays on the right, while the Colombian generally starts from the left, although with a changed profile. But his arrival does allow coach Jürgen Klopp to play with various options in search of improving the attack.

John Aldridge, Liverpool center forward for two seasons, analyzed that Gakpo gives DT several options: “Cody Gakpo would be an ideal signing for Liverpool’s way of playing. He can play in the center, on the right and on the left,” he wrote in the Liverpool Echo newspaper.

If Gakpo does it from the left, Klopp could use it in the same way as Díaz, starting from that area to look for a shot towards the center.

Aldridge also believes that the left flank can be occupied by other players: “Darwin Nunez He can play on the left and has done a very good job. Salah and Diogo Jota too. Therefore, Liverpool have more than enough options when everyone is fit and available, ”he assured.

Gakpo’s arrival in Liverpool required a high investment: 42 million euros, plus another 14 in variants, according to journalist Fabricio Romano.

“I think Liverpool are a bit desperate because Firmino was injured in the past and Diaz and Jota will be out for the foreseeable future. They won’t get back into shape and playing right away, it’s going to take a little bit of time,” Aldridge said.

Díaz has already shown he has the talent to start for Liverpool. The recovery time will be key to not lose ground.

