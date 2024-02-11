It's the day to talk about Luis Díaz in England, of speaking well, as usual, but now with a hero's rank that shines more than ever, after his match against the Burnley, in which he scored a goal with Liverpool on matchday 24 and was key for the networks they will recover the tip of the Premier League.

His goal unbalanced a game that Liverpool was suffering from, entangled like few times before in their attack, against a Burnley which was quite a riddle for Jurgen Kloppto whom only the figure of the Colombian brought peace.

“Harvey came on, did very well, all the other boys did excellent and we scored this wonderful goal from Fought in the right moment. “That helped us, obviously, to give the game the right direction,” he said. Klopp at the end of the duel that ended 3-1 with assistance from Elliot and goal by Darwin Núñez.

'Fought' came out in the 82nd minute, amidst the applause that fell from the stands of Anfield Roadand left space for the Dutchman Cody Gakpo, who entered with the game resolved.

He not only received praise on the field of play, but also off the field. The newspaper Liverpool Echo He highlighted him as one of the best in the game and hit him in the ratings an 8.

“Like many teammates, he started slowly, but began to push his marker back with constant probing down the left wing. He forced a good save from Trafford and he crouched well to head in second place“said the newspaper quoted.

The club's official website highlighted: “Luis Díaz showed lightning reflexes to head a center off Harvey Elliott seven minutes into the second half. Then Nunez He reacted magnificently to direct another Elliott delivery into the corner and seal the victory.”

It is the guajiro's fifth goal of the season, but this time the goal had a special flavor, since He reached 20 points wearing the jacket of the English team, adding all the competitions of the last two years.

He Daily Mail, In turn, he awarded 7 points and detailed: “He scored the most important goal of the game to give the leader a boost (…) He didn't always play wide well, but he represented a real threat.”

The summary of SofaScore In 82 minutes he was more than good: he scored a goal, shot 5 times on goal, won 7 of his 10 duels and had a passing accuracy of 92 percent, giving him a rating of 8.1.

With information from Futbolred.

