Luis Díaz was injured again in a match against Arsenal. On October 9, 2022, he suffered a knee problem that at first did not seem so complicated, but then he had a relapse and in the end, he was out of the courts for six months.

The ghosts of a new injury appeared this Saturday, when, once again, he had to leave early: he was taken off the field in the 68th minute, in the game in which Liverpool drew 1-1 against the 'Gunners'.

The guajiro's departure generated a lot of concern, as he was seen crying on the bench. However, coach Jürgen Klopp tried to calm the situation and said that the issue did not seem to be that difficult.

“It's just a little pain. It doesn't worry me, but you never know,” he said at the press conference after the Premier League classic, which left Arsenal as leader of the championship.

Luis Díaz's Christmas message with his wife

According to the latest photographs of the Colombian, the coach may be right. The peasant looked smiling, relieved, apparently without any major discomfort in celebrating Christmas with his family.

His wife, Geraldine Ponce, shared a series of images of the family celebration in which she can be seen bowing without much difficulty, which suggests that it would not be so complicated. This was the celebration:

“My dream treasure, my family. This is my refuge and my safe place, thank you my love @luisdiaz19_ for forming with me the most beautiful home in this world, for giving me magical princesses who teach us to be better every day. Thank you God mine for giving me the blessing of giving and receiving love from my favorite people in the world.

My best gift this Christmas, my family,” Díaz's wife wrote.

In any case, we must wait for an official statement from the club, specifically regarding the traditional 'Boxing Day', this Tuesday, December 26, when Liverpool visits Burnley. Then there will be more certainties. For now there is room for excitement and tranquility.

Díaz has played 17 games for Liverpool in the Premier League this semester, 13 of them as a starter. He has scored three goals.

SPORTS

With Futbolred

More Sports news