Liverpool bet on the colombian louis diaz to refresh an attack that, although it has given him great results, including breaking a long streak without titles in the Premier League and reaching two Champions League finals, one of them beating Tottenham, he needed alternatives to revive the game .

The team he leads Jurgen Klopp it has one of the most respectable payrolls, not in the Premier League, but in the world (see chart). However, in recent times they had to look for alternatives due to the fact that two of their main figures, Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah, left to play in the African Cup of Nations. That, plus Tottenham’s interest in Díaz, accelerated the signing of the Colombian.

The partners in attack that Luis Díaz finds

The years go by and, although they are still at a very high peak of performance, the two African figures from Liverpool are already close to 30 years old. And one who has already reached that figure is the Brazilian Roberto Firmino.

In addition, Liverpool’s attacking trident is approaching its last year of contract with the club: the existing links with Salah, Mané and Firmino end on June 30, 2023.

The case of the Egyptian is the most complicated. English media affirm that the differences to renew are great and that Salah wants a salary of 400,000 pounds sterling a week, an amount that would put him among the best paid in the Premier League, a figure similar to what Kevin de Bruyne earns now, who has just signed a contract with Manchester City, and closer to Cristiano Ronaldo’s 500,000 with Manchester United.

In case of not being able to renew Salah, because the club would prefer to sell him in the summer rather than let him leave with the pass in hand in a year, Liverpool began to think about attacking alternatives and, in that scenario, the arrival of Díaz It is a good idea.

Liverpool’s goals for the rest of the season

Unlike previous years, the Champions League regulations have changed and players who change clubs in the winter have the opportunity to play in this tournament with their new squads. For this reason, there is no impediment for Díaz to act with Liverpool, despite the fact that he had already done so at the end of last year with Porto.

Klopp’s team is getting ready to face Inter Milan in the round of 16 of the Champions League and the goal is to reach the final of the tournament again.

In the Premier League, Díaz finds Liverpool in second place in the table, with 48 points, nine behind the leader, Manchester City, and with one game in hand. The tournament resumes for the ‘Reds’ on February 10, when they play Leicester City. Will it be the Colombian’s debut?

