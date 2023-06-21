Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Luis Díaz: the celebration against Germany has this meaning

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 21, 2023
in Sports
Luis Díaz celebrates his goal against Germany

Luis Diaz

Luis Díaz celebrates his goal against Germany

Photo:

Alejandro Matias. Kronos Agency

Luis Díaz celebrates his goal against Germany

The Colombian scored the first goal.

Germany was surprised this Tuesday by the selection Colombia, who defeated her 0-2 in front of her own audience in a friendly match that questions the continuity of DT Hansi flick.

The end of the Liverpool Luis Diaz opened the scoring with a nice header at minute 53 and the experienced John Square He scored a penalty at 82 to aggravate the crisis for the Teutons, who had just lost 1-0 to Poland last week.
datazo

Eliminated in the first phase of the 2022 World Cup, Germany qualified ex officio for the 2024 Euro Cup as the organizing country. Thus, the ‘Mannschaft’ is in a long tunnel of fifteen months of friendly matches. On his side, the Argentine coach of Colombia, Nestor Lawrence, celebrated his most important victory since taking office a year ago.

The bump against the four-time world champions fills the sails of the coffee growers with wind in the face of the World Cup qualifier for the conmebol which starts in September.

Diaz is the great figure. After scoring a goal, Díaz celebrated in a special way, taking the ball to his stomach; and immediately the rumors were confirmed: the Liverpool FC footballer will be a father again, and this was confirmed by his wife, Geraldine Ponce.

“The family is growing and we are very happy,” Geraldine posted on her Instagram account.

Thus, Roma, Lucho’s first daughter with Geraldine, is expecting a little brother or sister. While Luis Díaz expects enough motivation to have a great preseason.
