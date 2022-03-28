Luis Díaz is concentrated with the Colombian National Team in search of the miracle of qualifying for the playoffs for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. To do this, the team led by Reinaldo Rueda must beat Venezuela in Puerto Ordaz and hope that Peru does not defeat Paraguay in Lima.

The peasant opened the way to victory against Bolivia on Thursday in Barranquilla with a great goal and kept alive the chances of reaching the third consecutive World Cup, after having obtained a box for Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

New praise for Luis Díaz from England

While Díaz maintains hope for Colombia, in England they continue to praise his level after his arrival at Liverpool two months ago. He has become an important piece in the scheme of DT Jürgen Klopp.

The Daily Mail newspaper produced a list of the best signings of the winter market in the Premier League and put Díaz at the top, who has already won his first title with Liverpool, the League Cup.

“Liverpool have apparently pulled off the coup of the season, after snatching Luis Diaz from under Tottenham’s nose,” the post reads. “Díaz has started running at Anfield, making an immediate impact that has left manager Jürgen Klopp singing his praises,” added the newspaper, which rates the signing 10/10.

“The Colombian has fitted in perfectly at Liverpool since his arrival in January, scoring twice in six Premier League appearances,” the Daily Mail points out. “His impressive performances have earned him a host of accolades, including former Red Jamie Carragher, who stated that Liverpool are favorites for the title since his arrival.

This is how it went to other signings of the winter market

Díaz was the best rated, compared to other signings such as Philippe Coutinho to Aston Villa (9/10), Dejan Kulusevski to Tottenham (8/10), Kieran Trippier to Newcastle (7/10) or Christian Eriksen to Brentford (7 /10).

