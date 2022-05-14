Sunday, May 15, 2022
Luis Díaz, the best player in the FA Cup final

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 14, 2022
in Sports
Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz is praised by his club.

Luis Díaz is praised by his club.

The Colombian did not finish the match

Colombian Luis Diaz was chosen man of the match in the FA Cup final which crowned Liverpool champion against Chelsea in the penalty shootout.

The footballer, who arrived in this winter market from Porto, played the vast majority of the match, until he was substituted in extra time, and was one of the great dangers for the Chelsea defense.

and did not enter

Díaz enjoyed several scoring chances, including a whiplash to the post in the last minutes of the game.

This is the second title in the Colombian’s career as a ‘Red’ player, after the League Cup won in February, also against Chelsea and also penalties.

The general feeling is that he should have scored. Chelsea continued to find escape routes and her exit in the second half was a torrent of chances with three to have gone ahead of them.

Alonso’s low and deflected volley, Alisson’s save on Pulisic and Alonso’s foul on the crossbar. But the clock was running without the goal. Neither Lukaku, nor Díaz on the half turn, nor a brutal shot from Thiago.

Nor the stick that spat out the Colombian’s shot and the one that repelled a shot by Robertson at an empty goal before extra time.

EFE

