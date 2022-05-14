Luis Díaz, the best player in the FA Cup final

Colombian Luis Diaz was chosen man of the match in the FA Cup final which crowned Liverpool champion against Chelsea in the penalty shootout.

The footballer, who arrived in this winter market from Porto, played the vast majority of the match, until he was substituted in extra time, and was one of the great dangers for the Chelsea defense.

It may interest you: (Luis Díaz and Liverpool celebrate a new title: the FA Cup)

and did not enter

Díaz enjoyed several scoring chances, including a whiplash to the post in the last minutes of the game.

This is the second title in the Colombian’s career as a ‘Red’ player, after the League Cup won in February, also against Chelsea and also penalties.

The general feeling is that he should have scored. Chelsea continued to find escape routes and her exit in the second half was a torrent of chances with three to have gone ahead of them.

Alonso’s low and deflected volley, Alisson’s save on Pulisic and Alonso’s foul on the crossbar. But the clock was running without the goal. Neither Lukaku, nor Díaz on the half turn, nor a brutal shot from Thiago.

Nor the stick that spat out the Colombian’s shot and the one that repelled a shot by Robertson at an empty goal before extra time.

It may interest you: (Chelsea vs. Liverpool: see the last penalty and the title celebration)

EFE