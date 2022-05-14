Luis Díaz, the best player in the FA Cup final

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Díaz is praised by his club.
The Colombian did not finish the match
May 14, 2022, 02:22 PM
Colombian Luis Diaz was chosen man of the match in the FA Cup final which crowned Liverpool champion against Chelsea in the penalty shootout.
The footballer, who arrived in this winter market from Porto, played the vast majority of the match, until he was substituted in extra time, and was one of the great dangers for the Chelsea defense.
and did not enter
Díaz enjoyed several scoring chances, including a whiplash to the post in the last minutes of the game.
This is the second title in the Colombian’s career as a ‘Red’ player, after the League Cup won in February, also against Chelsea and also penalties.
The general feeling is that he should have scored. Chelsea continued to find escape routes and her exit in the second half was a torrent of chances with three to have gone ahead of them.
Alonso’s low and deflected volley, Alisson’s save on Pulisic and Alonso’s foul on the crossbar. But the clock was running without the goal. Neither Lukaku, nor Díaz on the half turn, nor a brutal shot from Thiago.
Nor the stick that spat out the Colombian’s shot and the one that repelled a shot by Robertson at an empty goal before extra time.
May 14, 2022, 02:22 PM
