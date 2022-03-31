The arrival of the Colombian Luis Díaz to the Premier League of England has been for him the confirmation of the good player that he is, Well, he has been key in Liverpool’s scaffolding, and that’s what the statistics say.

He has played 12 games, of which six have been in the Premier League, he has scored two goals and his way of playing has charmed the coach, Jurgen Klopp, and the fans of the squad who already see him as one of the benchmarks in so Little time.

the statistic

Precisely, the club has made public a fact in which Díaz is first, since there is no player in the Premier who beats him in handling the ball.



It turns out that the guajiro leads that classification with 15 dribbles, leaving Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) and Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) in second place with 14.

Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City) and Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton), they have 13 dribbles.

“In his 498 minutes of action in the Premier League, Diaz has completed 54 progressive runs. A total of 13 of those runs resulted in a shot from himself or a goal-scoring opportunity created,” the report says.

Díaz continues to win fans in England for his football, commitment and sacrifice in a Liverpoo that is fighting for the title, he is one point behind Manchester City, and in the Champions League he awaits Benfica in the quarterfinals.

