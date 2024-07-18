The Colombian Luis Diaz He had a somewhat discreet performance in the Copa America with the Selection and he suffered again the same problems that he experiences daily in the Liverpoolonce again failed to hit the target despite scoring two goals.

According to the criteria of

Lucho could not be as unbalanced on the left wing and had a somewhat grey match against Argentina in the Cup final. The Guairo could not overcome the ironclad mark of a dedicated Gonzalo Montiel.

Luis Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister, in Liverpool. Photo:X Alexis MacAllister Share

Luis Diaz is on vacation

The 27-year-old striker is now enjoying a well-deserved vacation after a grueling season with more than 55 games, adding his participations in Liverpool and National Team.

Lucho is taking advantage of time with his family before presenting himself to the discipline of a Liverpool who has already started preseason work. The club is going through times of change, he is no longer on the bench Jurgen Klopp After 9 long years and everything could be different with coach Arne Slot.

Much was said about the future of Luis Diaz, from a possible signing for Barcelona, ​​to being an option for PSG to replace Frenchman Kylian Mbappé.

Liverpool Photo:EFE Share

He Liverpool He would sell the Colombian to make money and sign several players, which is why he is combing the player market to find a winger to play on the left flank.

Gordon is wanted by Liverpool

This Thursday, the Liverpool Echo revealed that the Merseyside club is in the race to sign the Briton Anthony Gordon, who does not have a guaranteed place at Newcastle and could leave.

“Liverpool remain favourites to sign Anthony Gordon this summer. The Reds were offered the chance to recruit the Newcastle United winger at the end of June, although they were unable to reach an agreement after the Magpies asked Jarell Quansah to head in the opposite direction,” the outlet said.

Liverpool Photo:EFE Share

He Liverpool continues to test the waters in search of an agreement: “No agreement has been reached on Gordonwho is a Liverpool fan since childhood and spent his childhood years at Everton after a brief spell at the Anfield academy.”

“However, there is still time for Gordon to become a Liverpool player and Sky Bet’s latest odds have Arne Slot’s side as his most likely destination by far. The Reds are 5/6 likely to sign Gordon,” he added. Liverpool Echo.

Arne Slot It seems that he expressly requested the arrival of the English winger: “It is believed that Arne Slot’s team is still an admirer of Gordonso speculation has not completely disappeared.”

Anthony Gordon Photo:TAKEN FROM THE VIDEO Share

Gordon is not the only option, as the aforementioned media outlet speaks of an interest in the Spaniard from Athletic Bilbao, Nico Williams, who shone in the Euro Cup with his national team.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS