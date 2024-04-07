He Liverpool They couldn't get past a draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford, in a great game that had a Colombian flavor. Luis Diaz He signed a great scissor paint to score a great goal in the theater of dreams, the eighth this season in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old guajiro once again left hints of his talent in England, but it was not enough for him to networks went from 2-2 on matchday 31, errors in defense took their toll on Jürgen Klopp's team, which lost ground in the standings.

Luis Díaz in Liverpool Photo:EFE Share

Liverpool could not regain the first position of the Premier League and now he is second. The Arsenal of Mikel Arteta He is the new leader and is seven dates away from becoming champion.

Although the fight for the crown is open, only one point separates Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City in the standings of the best league in the world that is on fire and mistakes could take their toll in this final stretch.

Premier League Photo:EFE Share

Luis Diaz rating

Luis Díaz was increasingly erratic as United turned the game around, but he was always present

One more day, the English media once again praised the work of Luis Diaz with the jacket Liverpool and they highlighted him as one of the best at Old Trafford. Anfield Watch He gave it an 8 in the grades and highlighted it for its impetus.

“An outlet for emotion, as it usually is, provided the important opening of the scoreboard: finding yourself in the right place at the right time to shoot with the movement of Darwin Nunez”, noted the newspaper.

Of course, he left a message for the Colombian, who missed the last scoring opportunity: “Luis Díaz was increasingly erratic as the United He turned the game around, but he was always present. He fired one later that could have brought the vital victory.”

Rúben Amorim could be Liverpool's manager. Photo:EFE Share

For his part, the Liverpool Echo sided with the other Meseyside county newspaper and rated it 7 points, highlighting the problems it created on the left flank, but highlighting the missed opportunity.

“Lucho improvised and reacted well to score and constantly ran towards Dalot in the first half, constantly winning and maintaining possession. He continued after the break as Liverpool looked to recover, but missed the go-ahead goal at the end,” the British outlet claimed.

SPORTS