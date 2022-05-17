Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Luis Diaz, substitute: Liverpool vs. Southampton LIVE; follow the Premier

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 17, 2022
in Sports
Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz Liverpool

The ‘Reds’ must win to keep the fight for the Premier League alive until the last date.

Liverpool visits Southampton this Tuesday at 1:45 pm with one goal in mind: to win.

Jürgen Klopp’s team must add three to reach the last date alive, in the fight for the Premier League title. If they win this afternoon, the ‘Reds’ will have 89 points, one less than Manchester City.

On Sunday, at 10 am, Liverpool hosts Wolverhampton. Manchester City will do the same with Aston Villa.

For Tuesday’s game, Luis Diaz, like other Liverpool starters, will start on the bench. The wear and tear of the fight in all the tournaments takes its toll on the physical condition of the players. Not surprisingly, Virgil Van Djik and Mohamed Salah, two figures from the ‘Reds’, were confirmed casualties for this match. Even so, ‘Lucho’ may have minutes in the second half.Follow the Southampton vs. Liverpool LIVE.

lineups

Minute by minute

SPORTS

