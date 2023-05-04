Liverpool clings to their options to get into the Champions League and defeated Fulham (1-0) with a penalty goal from Mohamed Salah to reduce the difference with Manchester United to four points. Of course, the ‘Reds’ have two more games than United, who have it in their hands to return to the ‘Champions’ after a year’s absence.

Jürgen Klopp’s men have to perform a miracle that is still possible and in which they believe, as was demonstrated this Wednesday at Anfield, where against Fulham with nothing at stake they took the three points ahead.

Despite little interest from the ‘Cottagers’, already saved and with no chance of getting into Europe, Liverpool had to suffer to win, and they only got it thanks to a gift from the Londoners. With five minutes remaining, Issa Diop fell asleep with the ball at his feet and Núñez pressured him until he took it away.

In a desperate attempt to get rid of the ball, the Frenchman kicked into the air and instead of contacting the ball, he took the Uruguayan ahead. Clear penalty and ball for Salah, who stamped it into the net with a strong and forceful shot to the center. With the exception of Luis Díaz, who sought to dribble and a goal with which to continue propping up his return to the pitch, the rest of Liverpool was satisfied with the result, given the minimal threat from Fulham,

Lucho played 66 minutes and stood out with his ability and the desire he shows. However, he is still not ready to perform the full 90 minutes.

At the end of the game Klopp explained the Colombian’s departure. “You can see with Luis that after 30 minutes it’s really difficult for him. We played a lot of games, we talked as managers about who we could give rest. I think we handled it wellKlopp said.

The DT also did an analysis of the match against Fulham. “We had to fight until the end and obviously we needed Ali. It was a sensational save and he was really happy about the clean sheet more than anyone. Five wins in a row is very difficult. It’s been a long time since we did that.”

