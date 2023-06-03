Luis Díaz is the most important player in Colombian soccer todaymanaging to reach one of the biggest teams in England such as Liverpool.

To get to that point, the guajiro had to go through different moments that marked his football career and that they were fundamental to be at the highest point of his football news.

The first moment that marked his career was having been hired by the professional team Barranquilla FC.

Then he went to Junior de Barranquilla in 2017 and debuted in the first division of Colombian soccerteam where he managed to obtain the Colombian Cup titles that year.

In 2018 he was runner-up in the Copa Sudamericana and achieved the Finalization tournament.

In 2019 he won the Super League and in it he won the Apertura tournament according to the ‘Avantel’ portal. From there, The second most important event of the Guajiro player’s career happenedbeing signed by a European team and making the leap to the old continent.

With this club, he won the league title in 2020 and 2022, the Portuguese Cup in 2020 and 2022, and the Portuguese Super Cup in 2022. During the three seasons he was with the Portuguese team, he played 125 games, made 41 goals and 19 assists according to the ‘Gol Caracol’ portal.

Then came the third moment, the most important of his career, being signed by the Liverpool FC club..

Thanks to his performances, he arrived at Liverpool on January 30, 2022, at the special request of manager Jurgen Klopp, for a value of 45 million dollars. In the English team he has won the FA Cup and League Cup titles in 2022 and runner-up in the Champions League.

Luis Díaz, Liverpool star: ‘This is how I wanted it to come out’

MIGUEL ANGEL RAMOS FORERO

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

