The fans of Liverpool they are upset with Mane Diaz the father of the Colombian striker, Luis Diaz, who a few days ago delivered some statements that did not go down well.

Mané has been characterized as an extroverted man, as he has been very active on social networks for his dances and the photographs he has taken with football figures. England.

Mercilessly

The father of one of Liverpool's stars has been restless during his stay in that country, but at the same time he is one of the characters who is celebrated for everything he does.

Luis Díaz and Mane Díaz. Photo:EFE and SOCIAL NETWORKS Share

While Luis is an artist on the field, a figurehead with his club and with the Colombia selectionMané does his thing outside of the fields of play in which he has excelled.

He has earned people's affection due to his popularity, even in the stands of English stadiums people line up to take a photo with him, but not everything is rosy.

The opinions, these days, are different and this is due to his words to a Spanish media about his son's future, when he talked about the possible move to another football, to another team.

Mane Díaz, star in Liverpool Photo:Social networks Share

“The truth is I was not aware that there was anything positive with the Madrid clubs, comments were heard, but I never got to know anything positive, but, since with Liverpool he was more positive with the directors, suddenly in Spain, as we handle a lot of Colombian, the language, Radamel had already passed, James, it was hoped that he could reach a club Madrid, hope is still not lost that he can, because he is playing and the clubs are active,” he said on the Ser network.

Mane Diaz and Dua Lipa Photo:instagram Share

The comment did not go down well with fans who have gone out of their way to support their son, who has been key in the scaffolding of the club led by Jurgen Klopp.

On social networks, several fans have retaliated with their statements and have shown their displeasure.

Luis Díaz, Mane Díaz and Klopp. Photo:EFE/X: Share

'Mane looks very bad in the face of all the affection that the fans and the club have shown him. It's an ugly gesture and I hope he reconsiders because if not, it could affect Lucho a lot,' 'Liverpool gave Lucho confidence. When Mane's kidnapping happened, they gave them all the support possible. A few days ago they announced that Luis was non-transferable. Today the father does not consider the club. I hope Díaz leaves, those attitudes will never happen', 'How to blame Díaz will be for what his father says'.” Some say.

And they add: “Is there a need for these statements? The problem we have in Colombia, a player or coach arrives at a club and we are already looking for a way out and an arrival somewhere else.'”