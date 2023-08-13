Luis Díaz starts a new season and with a great game: Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Start a new season for the Colombian footballer Luis Diazwho this Sunday faces the Liverpool to Chelsea in the great match of the first date of the Premier League (10:30 am ESPN TV).

Díaz begins a tournament with great expectations, since the previous season was not as expected and was marked by a knee injury that kept him inactive for six months.

His return was gradual and did not reach his usual rhythm. In addition, Liverpool did not have a good campaign and ended up without a place for the Champions League and relegated to the Europa League.

The sensations seem good for Díaz, who showed great display in the preseason games, even with great goals that remind us of his best version, such as the one he scored with his heel the previous weekend in the last preparation game against Darmstadt, which woke up great praise from the English press. He also scored one against Bayern Munich in the previous friendly.

Díaz is a guarantee for DT Jurgen Klopp, although in these previous games he was not always a starter. But the good level of him shown gives us reason to think that this season will be revenge, also with the expectation of having the tie with Colombia in front of him, less than a month away.

Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 this Saturday at the Emirates Stadium in its premiere in the Premier League, in which the main signings of the ‘Gunners’ were starters, on a first day in which Newcastle started with a 5-1 win over Aston Villa.

In London, the Englishman Eddie Nketiah (minute 26) opened the scoring after a great roulette assist from the Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli and minutes later Bukayo Saka (32) doubled the lead with a powerful shot from the edge, directly to the left corner. The Nigerian Taiwo Awoniyi closed the gap in the final stretch (82) but the three points stayed in north London.

