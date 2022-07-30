Luis Diaz, starter: Liverpool vs. manchester city live

Liverpool, with its new Uruguayan figure Darwin Núñez, and with the Colombian Luis Díaz, arrives as a contender for Saturday’s duel in Leicester against Erling Haaland’s Manchester City, with the Community Shield (England Super Cup) at stake.

In the ‘Reds’ they still remember the two great disappointments of May, when they touched two titles but had to settle for runner-up, remaining one point behind City in the Premier League and falling 1-0 to Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League. The FA Cup and the English League Cup were the consolations for Liverpool last season, but Jürgen Klopp’s team have higher ambitions and want to send a message on Saturday, ahead of the start of the Premier League.

Liverpool vs. Manchester City

Colombian Luis Diaz was confirmed in Liverpool’s starting lineupwhile at City the Norwegian Haaland, a brand new signing for Guardiola’s team, will be the starter.

