Sunday, August 13, 2023
Luis Diaz, starter! Liverpool vs. Chelsea LIVE, follow the Premier League match

August 13, 2023
August 13, 2023
in Sports
Luis Diaz, starter! Liverpool vs. Chelsea LIVE, follow the Premier League match

Luis Diaz and Kepa

Luis Díaz and Kepa, from Liverpool and Chelsea.

Luis Díaz and Kepa, from Liverpool and Chelsea.

The guajiro has a number on his shirt. Here, minute by minute of the English league game.

Luis Díaz and Liverpool begin their journey in the 2023-2024 season with a visit against Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge stadium.

The peasant hopes to “get the thorn out” after a difficult previous season, in which a knee injury sidelined him for several months. And the positive thing is that he starts from the start as a starter in his Premier League debut.

Follow Liverpool vs. Chelsea LIVE, from the Premier League.

Liverpool vs. Chelsea LIVE: Premier League match

Luis Díaz and his new shirt

Luis Díaz and his new shirt.

Díaz, in the attack front of Liverpool.

Stamford Bridge, ready for the game

The Chelsea stadium awaits the arrival of the players.

In detail, minute by minute

SPORTS

