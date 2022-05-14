Sunday, May 15, 2022
Luis Díaz, starter in the FA Cup final, Chelsea vs. liverpool live

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 14, 2022
in Sports
Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz.

Another final for the Colombian striker.

After the exciting final of the League Cup on February 27, with victory for the Liverpool on penalties (11-10) against Chelsea, both teams meet again in the final of the prestigious FA Cup on Saturday at Wembley.

Liverpool have the possibility of adding the second trophy of the season to the showcases of Anfield, two weeks before the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Chelsea for its part, only opts for this title and will seek revenge against the ‘Reds’ after the League Cup final.

Lineups:

Chelsea

Liverpool

