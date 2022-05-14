Luis Díaz, starter in the FA Cup final, Chelsea vs. liverpool live

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Diaz.
Another final for the Colombian striker.
May 14, 2022, 09:46 AM
After the exciting final of the League Cup on February 27, with victory for the Liverpool on penalties (11-10) against Chelsea, both teams meet again in the final of the prestigious FA Cup on Saturday at Wembley.
Liverpool have the possibility of adding the second trophy of the season to the showcases of Anfield, two weeks before the Champions League final against Real Madrid.
Chelsea for its part, only opts for this title and will seek revenge against the ‘Reds’ after the League Cup final.
Lineups:
Chelsea
Liverpool
