Luis Diaz, starter in Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace: follow the match LIVE

Luis Diaz walks off the pitch in the FA Cup Final.
They face this Monday in a match of the second date of the Premier League.
August 15, 2022, 02:06 PM
After drawing on the first date against Fulham, the Liverpoolwith the Colombian Louis Diazcharges batteries for his second match of the season of the premier leaguewhich will be this Monday as a local, at Anfield, against Crystal Palace.
On the first day the Colombian could not shine, but he started and confirms that he has the confidence of coach Jürgen Klopp for this campaign. But you cannot trust, the position is fought, among others by the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez who arrived stomping with goals, like the one he did just the previous day, in the 2-2.
Liverpool, who have already won their first title of the season by beating Manchester City in the Community Shield, will once again bet on everything this season, and while the Champions League season begins, they have to start making their way in the local league, in which they will once again have a close duel with Manchester City, a team that thrashed Burnemouth 4-0 on this day and is already a leader, with six points out of the six he has played.
The game will be at 2 pm
lineups
Our line-up to face @CPFC tonight at Anfield 👊
Firmino (precaution) and Matip (muscle strain) miss out. #LIVCRY
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 15, 2022
