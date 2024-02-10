You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Luis Díaz scores a goal with Liverpool.
Luis Díaz scores a goal with Liverpool.
Liverpool receives Burnley with the need to win to regain the lead in the Premier League.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Key duel for elLiverpool in the Premier League. Those led by Jurgen Klopp receive this Saturday Burnely for matchday 24 of the English league, with the need to win to regain the lead of the championship.
It may be of interest to you: 'Supermán' López: court removes the cyclist from the investigation for alleged doping
The networks They are second in England after the victory of Manchester City, that surpassed Everton (2-0) and reached 52 points. Of win, Liverpool It will reach 54 units and regain the top.
The Colombian Luis Díaz is a starter in Klopp's team, which arrives at the match very affected by the absences. They're not here Alisson Becker, Conor Bradley, Dominik Szobozlai or Mohamed Salah.
The positive news is the returns of the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez and the Scotsman Andy Robertson to the starting eleven.
Follow here LIVE the minute by minute of Liverpool vs. Burnley
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #starter #Liverpool #Burnley #follow #minute #minute #LIVE
Leave a Reply