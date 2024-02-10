Key duel for elLiverpool in the Premier League. Those led by Jurgen Klopp receive this Saturday Burnely for matchday 24 of the English league, with the need to win to regain the lead of the championship.

It may be of interest to you: 'Supermán' López: court removes the cyclist from the investigation for alleged doping

The networks They are second in England after the victory of Manchester City, that surpassed Everton (2-0) and reached 52 points. Of win, Liverpool It will reach 54 units and regain the top.

The Colombian Luis Díaz is a starter in Klopp's team, which arrives at the match very affected by the absences. They're not here Alisson Becker, Conor Bradley, Dominik Szobozlai or Mohamed Salah.

The positive news is the returns of the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez and the Scotsman Andy Robertson to the starting eleven.

Follow here LIVE the minute by minute of Liverpool vs. Burnley