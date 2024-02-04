Arsenal and Liverpool They are going to star in a game to rent a balcony. The team led by Jurgen Klopp visit this sunday Emirates Stadium to face the set of Mikel Arteta for the 22nd day of the English Premier League.

One of the attractions of the match is the duel that the Colombian will have Luis Diaz (Liverpool starter) with English Ben White on the left wing of the network attack.

In addition, it will be a key match due to the title aspirations that both teams have. Liverpool, first of the Premier League With 51 points, they seek to extend their advantage over their pursuers.

For its part, Arsenal You have a golden opportunity at home. A victory would allow them to be second in the league and get closer to the table of Merseyside. Currently, the Gunners are third with 46 points.