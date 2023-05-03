Wednesday, May 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Diaz, starter! Follow, LIVE, Liverpool vs. Premier League Fulham

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 3, 2023
in Sports
0
Luis Diaz, starter! Follow, LIVE, Liverpool vs. Premier League Fulham


close

Luis Diaz

Luis Díaz celebrates the goal.

Luis Diaz celebrates the goal.

The peasant oozes confidence after scoring a goal over the weekend. Today he hopes to celebrate again.

Luis Díaz is not satisfied. After his goal at the weekend in the vibrant match against Tottenham Hotspur, the Liverpool farmer hopes to continue doing his thing this Wednesday against Fulham. And, to his happiness, the German coach Jürgen Klopp decided that he would start again.

Follow LIVE Liverpool vs. Fulham of the Premier League.

Minute by minute

All set at Anfield Road.

Diaz, owner

More sports news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Diaz #starter #Follow #LIVE #Liverpool #Premier #League #Fulham

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result