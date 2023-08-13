Luis Díaz started unstoppable in Liverpool! Watch the video of his great goal against Chelsea

Luis Díaz needed just 18 minutes to shine in the nascent season. The guajiro, starter in Liverpool vs. Chelsea at the start of the Premier League, he scored the first goal of the game, drawing a brilliant diagonal, after the pass of the Egyptian Mohamed Salah.

(Luis Díaz scores a goal in Liverpool vs. Chelsea LIVE, follow the Premier League game)

The great goal of Luis Díaz

Luis Díaz scores his first goal of the season.

Luis Díaz, who started very participative in this Sunday’s game, is giving Liverpool a partial victory over Chelsea.

“New season, new number, same Luis Díaz”, pointed out Liverpool in their networks.

At the moment, at minute 30, Liverpool beat Chelsea 1-0, as a visitor.

Later, Mohamed Salah almost scored the second, but the play was cancelled.

