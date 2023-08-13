Sunday, August 13, 2023
Luis Díaz started unstoppable in Liverpool! Watch the video of his great goal against Chelsea

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 13, 2023
in Sports
Luis Díaz started unstoppable in Liverpool! Watch the video of his great goal against Chelsea

Luis Diaz

Luis Díaz scores his first goal of the season.

Luis Díaz scores his first goal of the season.

Luis Díaz’s movement was perfect. The rival goalkeeper had nothing to do.

Luis Díaz needed just 18 minutes to shine in the nascent season. The guajiro, starter in Liverpool vs. Chelsea at the start of the Premier League, he scored the first goal of the game, drawing a brilliant diagonal, after the pass of the Egyptian Mohamed Salah.

(Luis Díaz scores a goal in Liverpool vs. Chelsea LIVE, follow the Premier League game)

The great goal of Luis Díaz

Luis Diaz

Luis Díaz scores his first goal of the season.

Luis Díaz, who started very participative in this Sunday’s game, is giving Liverpool a partial victory over Chelsea.

“New season, new number, same Luis Díaz”, pointed out Liverpool in their networks.

At the moment, at minute 30, Liverpool beat Chelsea 1-0, as a visitor.

(Cyclist dies in the middle of the race after suffering a heart attack and colliding with a police motorcycle).

Later, Mohamed Salah almost scored the second, but the play was cancelled.

