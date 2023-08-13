Luis Díaz started unstoppable in Liverpool! Watch the video of his great goal against Chelsea

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Luis Díaz scores his first goal of the season.
Luis Díaz scores his first goal of the season.
Luis Díaz’s movement was perfect. The rival goalkeeper had nothing to do.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
Luis Díaz needed just 18 minutes to shine in the nascent season. The guajiro, starter in Liverpool vs. Chelsea at the start of the Premier League, he scored the first goal of the game, drawing a brilliant diagonal, after the pass of the Egyptian Mohamed Salah.
(Luis Díaz scores a goal in Liverpool vs. Chelsea LIVE, follow the Premier League game)
The great goal of Luis Díaz
Luis Díaz, who started very participative in this Sunday’s game, is giving Liverpool a partial victory over Chelsea.
“New season, new number, same Luis Díaz”, pointed out Liverpool in their networks.
At the moment, at minute 30, Liverpool beat Chelsea 1-0, as a visitor.
(Cyclist dies in the middle of the race after suffering a heart attack and colliding with a police motorcycle).
Later, Mohamed Salah almost scored the second, but the play was cancelled.
More news
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #started #unstoppable #Liverpool #Watch #video #great #goal #Chelsea
Leave a Reply