The Colombian had a furious start Luis Diaz in the 2-0 victory of Liverpool against the Brentfordin what was the official premiere of the Coach Arne Slot at Anfield Road stadium, for the Premier League of England. After the match, Lucho spoke loud and clear on the subject Colombian national team.

The Colombian, an undisputed starter for Slotonce again showed his lucidity on the left wing and, in a fierce counterattack in the 13th minute, opened the way to victory with his first goal of the season to celebrate his 100 appearances with the shirt of Liverpool.

Luis Diaz, a star in Liverpool

“It was a very nice play. I always try to help the team in the best way I can. We always say that we have to score, for us the numbers are important because we are forwards. We live for the goal, I am happy for the team, we did a good job, which is the important thing,” said the Guajiro after the match on Sky Sports England.

Inspired by the goal, Lucho dressed as an assistant in the second half to leave the Egyptian alone Mohamed Salah, who scored the second goal that closed the magical afternoon for the Red team.

The Colombian, happy with the result, wants to arrive sharp for the call-up Coach Nestor Lorenzo with the Colombian National Team for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, and will be one of the players called up.

Lucho talks about criticism

Regarding the criticism he received at the time for his performance with the national team, the Colombian spoke loud and clear when he said that he does not spare a drop of sweat when he steps onto the field.

“With the Liverpool And with the National Team I want to win everything. My goals are to give my all and work hard, because for me it is non-negotiable.“Lucho said.

After the match, Diaz He was one of the highest rated players by the British press and took home the MVP award for the victory. In addition, Liverpool Echo He gave him a grade of 8 after his 25th goal with Liverpool and the assist.

For now, Luis Diaz is waiting for the call of DT Lorenzo for the double qualifying date against Peru and Argentinawhile he is concentrated to face the English classic this Sunday, when Manchester United faces Liverpool.

