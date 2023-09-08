This Thursday there was a party at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, where the Colombian National Team defeated its Venezuelan counterpart 1-0 at the start of the tie. However, some events did not go unnoticed in the stands of the stadium, one of them involved the family of Luis Díaz.

During the game, there was a discussion between the congressman Agmeth Escaf and some relatives of Luis Díaz, apparently for a chair. In a video posted on social networks you can see the exact moment when the congressman and some people have a word exchange for the seat.

In another video you can see the crowd chanting ‘out, out, out’, and even an assistant yells “Open from here”, while Agmeth says, “These are my chairs.” In the end, the congressman decided to leave the place before the booing of several people who attended the Metropolitano de Barranquilla stadium.

🚨 They just kicked out Agmeth Escaf from the Colombia – Venezuela match. The Petrista congressman wanted to remove Luis Díaz’s family from his post, but the people ended up removing him. 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/18WSyvTOz5 – Another question, friend (@OtraPreguntaA) September 8, 2023

Luis Díaz dribbles his family’s fight with Escaf

My wife was telling me about it, but I still don’t know anything

After the central judge finished the game, where the Colombian National Team won on date 1 of the tie, Luis Díaz was consulted about his family’s incident with Agmeth Escaf in the mixed zoneand the end indicated: “My wife was telling me about it, but I still don’t know anything.”

Despite the fact that the event went viral on social networks and generated controversy around the congressman, the player decided not to aggravate the problem and lowered it a few decibels, letting go of what happened at the Roberto Meléndez stadium in Barranquilla.

‘Lucho’ analyzes the game against Venezuela and makes a promise

I still owe them the goal, it will come

On the other hand, the ‘7’ of the Colombian National Team analyzed the victory against Venezuela and explained: “We are calm about the result, Those three points were what we wanted and what we worked for. We started off on the right foot and it’s key to the tie”.

And he surprised several of the attendees by making a promise for the next game: “We changed. More than anything, looking for the match was modified because we knew we were going to win it. The coach told us that we had to look for him more and that’s what we did. I still owe them the goal, it will come.”

Agmeth Escaf’s response to the altercation

What happened to me today in the Metropolitan I never imagined that it could happen to me in my Promised Land, Barranquilla. It hurts me, I do not deny it, because it is the city that I carry in my soul and that I love the most, and because my children were present in the attack. And that just tells me that we’ve… pic.twitter.com/niBi1oxUVp — AGMETH ESCAF (@agmethescaf) September 8, 2023

