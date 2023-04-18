Luis Díaz smiles: emotional ovation when playing in Liverpool after six months

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Diaz.
Although his team was not local, the ovation was felt. The joy of him: the hope of all.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Luis Díaz returned to play after 6 months off due to injury. The peasant, Liverpool attacker, entered this Monday at minute 81 of the game that his team beat Leeds 6-1, on date 31 of the Premier League.
Even though it was in a rival stadium, the guajiro caused a sensation as soon as he entered the field. Not surprisingly, his smile, after looking at the sky and rubbing his hands, was seen as the faithful portrait of the joy of football.
The ovation of the public: an additional push.
‘I fight’, applauded on his return
Díaz had not officially played since October of last yearwhen a clash with the African Thomas Partey, from Arsenal, left him injured.
For this reason, when he entered the duel against Leeds this Monday, the emotion focused on his figure.
Despite the fact that Díaz was barely able to influence the game, his return has been perceived as one more incentive in the midst of the renaissance that Jürgen Klopp’s team seems to be experiencing, at least due to the dynamics of their game, in recent games.
Díaz’s ‘back’: present in the 6-1 against Leeds this Monday.
what’s coming
Liverpool’s next game is this Saturday, against Nottingham, also in the League. The duel, in which Díaz could once again have minutes, will be at 9 in the morning. It broadcasts ESPN.
