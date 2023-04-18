Luis Díaz smiles: emotional ovation when playing in Liverpool after six months

Luis Díaz returned to play after 6 months off due to injury. The peasant, Liverpool attacker, entered this Monday at minute 81 of the game that his team beat Leeds 6-1, on date 31 of the Premier League.

Even though it was in a rival stadium, the guajiro caused a sensation as soon as he entered the field. Not surprisingly, his smile, after looking at the sky and rubbing his hands, was seen as the faithful portrait of the joy of football.

The ovation of the public: an additional push.

(Also: “Peng Shuai is fine”: EL TIEMPO publishes the latest on the missing Chinese woman).

‘I fight’, applauded on his return

Díaz had not officially played since October of last yearwhen a clash with the African Thomas Partey, from Arsenal, left him injured.

For this reason, when he entered the duel against Leeds this Monday, the emotion focused on his figure.

Despite the fact that Díaz was barely able to influence the game, his return has been perceived as one more incentive in the midst of the renaissance that Jürgen Klopp’s team seems to be experiencing, at least due to the dynamics of their game, in recent games.

Díaz’s ‘back’: present in the 6-1 against Leeds this Monday.

(Also: Piqué would be a father again, but Clara Chía would not get pregnant: this is known).

what’s coming

Liverpool’s next game is this Saturday, against Nottingham, also in the League. The duel, in which Díaz could once again have minutes, will be at 9 in the morning. It broadcasts ESPN.

More news

SPORTS