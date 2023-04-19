Thursday, April 20, 2023
Luis Díaz, smarter than ever: this is how he dazzles in Liverpool practice

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 19, 2023
in Sports
0
Luis Díaz, smarter than ever: this is how he dazzles in Liverpool practice


Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz, Liverpool player.

Luis Diaz, Liverpool player.

The Colombian enlists in search of starting after overcoming his injury.

Luis Diaz He seems to be better than ever, recovered from his injury and eager to return to the field as a starter for Liverpool. That is his immediate goal.

The Colombian had his first minutes of play after six months absent, in the game last Monday against Leeds.

I fight, more and more readjusted

Lucho is the protagonist of Liverpool’s training sessions and this Wednesday he shone with a special challenge: a challenge to Thiago Alcantaraanother that so well just resumed his level after his injury.

In a video released by the club, you can see how the players challenge each other by playing the ’21’ game and increasing the level of demand.

Lucho was not out of tune and taught his mastery of the ball and also showed his best attitude, now that he is back in the first team.

Liverpool’s next challenge will be on Saturday against Notingham Forest.

SPORTS

More sports news

