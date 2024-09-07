The Colombian national team visited Lima to face Peru on matchday 7 of the World Cup qualifiers. The Colombian team started with the news of James’ absence and Sinisterra’s entry.

In the first half, the team had a hard time working together and Sinisterra’s formula didn’t work. James came on in the second half and got the team moving.

However, Peru went ahead on the scoreboard with a goal from Callens, in the 68th minute, after a major defensive error.

Colomba reacted with changes, the entry of Yaser and Durán, went on the attack and found the equalizer with a double header in the area, first Durán and then Luis Díaz who scored the equalizer in the 82nd minute.

Colombia took a valuable draw from Lima and remains unbeaten in the qualifying table.

