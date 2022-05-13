Luis Díaz is getting ready to play the FA Cup final this Saturday, against Chelsea. But with his mind also set on the Champions League final, which will be played on May 28 against Real Madrid.

The Colombian has been the protagonist of numerous praises for the good performance he has shown at Liverpool. This week, Uefa’s technical study panel revealed its report from the Champions League semi-final against Villarreal, highlighting what Luis did coming off the bench.

Then it was the portal Coaches Voice, specialized in sports performance, which presented a report on Díaz. “When he gets up to speed, he can beat his opponent by cutting in to combo or shoot, or going out. His ability to slow down after an initial burst is extremely useful because he can shoot, cross or pass from a more solid base than if he were traveling at speed,” he says.

Now the one who spoke was the former soccer player, former scorer, the Bulgarian Dimitar Berbatov, international between 1999 and 2010 with his national teamof which he is the top historical scorer, and who only had words of praise to refer to the game of the Colombian soccer player.

“Luis Diaz’s performance in the second half against Villarreal shows once again that he is one of a kind and that he is working perfectly at Liverpool. He just changed the course of the match with his speed and energy,” he said. Berbatov, who is an ambassador for Betfair.

The Bulgarian admitted he never thought the Colombian would fit in like this at Liverpool given his powerful attack.

“It’s unbelievable, I had my doubts when they signed him, Liverpool already had a great forward line and I thought it would be difficult for him to find his place in the team, but he’s proving me wrong and he integrates perfectly into the team. scoring great goals. In the first part they were absolutely lost, and then, thanks to Diaz, they managed to turn it around.”he added.

In addition, the former striker, who played for teams like Tottenham, Manchester United and Monaco, analyzed Lucho’s characteristics.

“They have great attacking talent, but when it comes to the final, for sure he has to start against Real Madrid. You have to give him credit, not only for the game against Villarreal, but for all his recent performances, he has a great energy, he has scored goals and has very good movements. I think he deserves to be a starter in the final, let’s see if Klopp agrees”, he assured.

