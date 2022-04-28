Friday, April 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz shines with Liverpool and the British press fills him with praise

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 28, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Luis Diaz

Luis Díaz with Mané in Liverpool’s victory.

Luis Díaz with Mané in Liverpool’s victory.

The Colombian has been highlighted for his recent appearance in the Uefa Champions League.

Luis Diaz’s fifth game in a Liverpool shirt in the Uefa Champions League was highly praised by most of the British media.

Luis Diaz: ‘the nightmare’

louis diaz

Although ‘Lucho’ was unable to score in his team’s 2-0 victory against Villareal, the press acknowledged his great work on offense and one or another contribution in defense on Tuesday.

“Liverpool was a ‘tireless red hurricane’ that surpassed Unai Emery’s approach. Not even the solid defense of the ‘Yellow Submarine’ could with the ‘unstoppable machine’ of the German Jürgen Klopp”noted ‘The Guardian’ at the outset.

“Luis Díaz was in charge of breaking the line of the defenders Pau Torres and Juan Foyt. The Colombian was in charge of being the nightmare for the Spanish wall”read on in the text.

The second leg between Liverpool and Villareal is next Tuesday, May 3, in Spain, at 2 pm (Colombian time).

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Díaz #shines #Liverpool #British #press #fills #praise

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Elden Ring, a dataminer tries to shed light on the mysterious Colosseum found in the game

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.