Luis Díaz shines with Liverpool and the British press fills him with praise

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Luis Díaz with Mané in Liverpool’s victory.
Luis Díaz with Mané in Liverpool’s victory.
The Colombian has been highlighted for his recent appearance in the Uefa Champions League.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 28, 2022, 11:19 AM
Luis Diaz’s fifth game in a Liverpool shirt in the Uefa Champions League was highly praised by most of the British media.
Luis Diaz: ‘the nightmare’
Although ‘Lucho’ was unable to score in his team’s 2-0 victory against Villareal, the press acknowledged his great work on offense and one or another contribution in defense on Tuesday.
“Liverpool was a ‘tireless red hurricane’ that surpassed Unai Emery’s approach. Not even the solid defense of the ‘Yellow Submarine’ could with the ‘unstoppable machine’ of the German Jürgen Klopp”noted ‘The Guardian’ at the outset.
“Luis Díaz was in charge of breaking the line of the defenders Pau Torres and Juan Foyt. The Colombian was in charge of being the nightmare for the Spanish wall”read on in the text.
The second leg between Liverpool and Villareal is next Tuesday, May 3, in Spain, at 2 pm (Colombian time).
SPORTS
April 28, 2022, 11:19 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #shines #Liverpool #British #press #fills #praise
Leave a Reply