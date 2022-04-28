Luis Díaz shines with Liverpool and the British press fills him with praise

Luis Diaz’s fifth game in a Liverpool shirt in the Uefa Champions League was highly praised by most of the British media.

Luis Diaz: ‘the nightmare’

Although ‘Lucho’ was unable to score in his team’s 2-0 victory against Villareal, the press acknowledged his great work on offense and one or another contribution in defense on Tuesday.

“Liverpool was a ‘tireless red hurricane’ that surpassed Unai Emery’s approach. Not even the solid defense of the ‘Yellow Submarine’ could with the ‘unstoppable machine’ of the German Jürgen Klopp”noted ‘The Guardian’ at the outset.

“Luis Díaz was in charge of breaking the line of the defenders Pau Torres and Juan Foyt. The Colombian was in charge of being the nightmare for the Spanish wall”read on in the text.

The second leg between Liverpool and Villareal is next Tuesday, May 3, in Spain, at 2 pm (Colombian time).

