Luis Díaz shone again with Liverpoolthis time in the Champions League, in the away victory against Benfica, 1-3, in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

The Colombian, who searched for his goal throughout the match, came to find it at minute 87, he was the third to settle the match, in the field of the Portuguese team.

Diaz’s great match

Konaté put Liverpool ahead at minute 17, and Mané, at 34, put the second. discounted

Núñez, at 49. But in the end, Diaz did his thing to extend the lead and give the Reds more comfort for the return game.

Díaz was not out of tune, he had another recital, with a lot of sacrifice and interventions in Liverpool’s offensive plays.

At 23 minutes he received a pass into the void and wanted to beat the goalkeeper but could not. It was a warning.

At 34, the Colombian appeared again, with a great header for Mané’s goal.

His task was not finished. At 38 minutes she tried again and his shot went wide. The Colombian lamented that he was determined to celebrate.

In the second half he kept his pace, at 81 minutes he had a new shot, and this time he took the ball bitten and missed narrowly.

DT Klopp had already brought out his stars Mané and Salah, but Díaz was still on the pitch. And at the end of the game, he had his prize, he received a great pass into the void, he left at the right moment to avoid an offside, he left the goalkeeper on the way and defined.

