Luis Díaz shines and the Liverpool fans sing: ‘He has us crazy!’

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
EFE, screenshot
In the midst of the praise, the farmer already has a new song.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 20, 2022, 12:10 PM
With each passing minute, Luis Díaz prolongs his idyll in England.
(Also: Luis Díaz: why was there a minute of silence in Liverpool vs. Benfica?).
For his performance, Liverpool fans are delighted. Not in vain, A video of some English fans singing a new song in his honor at the top of their voices is stealing all eyes on social networks.
The song of ‘Fight’
In the video, some Liverpool fans are seen hanging out on a bus as they celebrate the team’s victory.
In the midst of beers and smiles, Luis Díaz was present thanks to the song they sang.
(Keep reading: Emiliano Martínez confessed fear after the penalties with Colombia).
“Ohhhh, Luis Diaz, ohhhh, Luis Diaz, we signed the boy from FC Porto. When he scores, he dances with Diogo! He plays with Sané, Salah and Firmino. Ohhh, Luis Diaz, he has us fucking crazy!”you can hear them sing.
SPORTS
April 20, 2022, 12:10 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #shines #Liverpool #fans #sing #crazy
Leave a Reply