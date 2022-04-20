Thursday, April 21, 2022
Luis Díaz shines and the Liverpool fans sing: 'He has us crazy!'

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 20, 2022
in Sports
Luis Díaz shines and the Liverpool fans sing: 'He has us crazy!'
Photo:

EFE, screenshot

In the midst of the praise, the farmer already has a new song.

With each passing minute, Luis Díaz prolongs his idyll in England.

(Also: Luis Díaz: why was there a minute of silence in Liverpool vs. Benfica?).

For his performance, Liverpool fans are delighted. Not in vain, A video of some English fans singing a new song in his honor at the top of their voices is stealing all eyes on social networks.

The song of ‘Fight’

Luis Diaz, second goal

Díaz, in the play of his goal this Saturday.

In the video, some Liverpool fans are seen hanging out on a bus as they celebrate the team’s victory.

In the midst of beers and smiles, Luis Díaz was present thanks to the song they sang.

(Keep reading: Emiliano Martínez confessed fear after the penalties with Colombia).

“Ohhhh, Luis Diaz, ohhhh, Luis Diaz, we signed the boy from FC Porto. When he scores, he dances with Diogo! He plays with Sané, Salah and Firmino. Ohhh, Luis Diaz, he has us fucking crazy!”you can hear them sing.

SPORTS

