Saturday, August 19, 2023
Luis Díaz sets off the alarms in the Colombian National Team, he left due to a nuisance

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 19, 2023
in Sports
Luis Díaz sets off the alarms in the Colombian National Team, he left due to a nuisance

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz.

Luis Diaz.

The player left the field at minute 83.

Andoni Iraola allowed himself the luxury of winning at Anfield for 25 minutes, but his Bournemouth ended up coming from behindl Liverpool of Mohamed Salah and Luis Díazwho saw the door (3-1).

Despite the expulsion of Alexis MacAllister andn the second half, with +Liverpool now ahead on the scoreboard, the bournemouth He left Anfield empty on an afternoon in which they started winning in the 3rd minute, when Antoine Semenyo took advantage of an error at the start of Trent Alexander-Arnold for the ‘Cherries’ to take the lead.

The victory lasted 25 minutes for Iraola’s men, until Díaz, who had already scored against Chelsea, a great goal was invented in the small area. The Colombian picked up the ball himself at the first touch and nailed a semitijera volley.

the injury

Díaz requested medical assistance after 83 minutes, as he felt a discomfort that appears to be muscular.

The Colombian, advised by the team’s doctor, requested the change and hopes that it will not be serious, since he set off the alarms for his state of health.

the greek Kostas Tsimikas He came on in his place, at minute 86. Díaz came out with an ovation, but with an evident face of concern, since he has just overcome a delicate injury, which left him out for six months.
Recommended

