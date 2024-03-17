The Colombian soccer player Luis Diaz He set off the national team's alarm after he presented physical problems this Sunday during Liverpool's game against Manchester United in the FA Cup.

Lucho had great demands in the match that his team lost 4-3 in extra time and that left them out of the competition.

Díaz started and only left until the 114th minute, after great physical wear and tear.

Precisely, after the game the alarms went off when coach Jurgen Klopp revealed that the player has a groin ailment.

“Lucho felt his groin, Darwin felt his hamstring, and Cody sprained his ankle,” the coach said.

Luis Díaz and Jürgen Klopp Photo:EFE Share

In addition, Klopp spoke of his concern about the physical condition of his players who are leaving for their national teams. “Now the boys are going on international duty, we hope they come back healthy.”

The player must join the Colombian National Team's concentration in London in the next few hours for the friendly matches on the Fifa date.

Luis Diaz Photo:AFP Share

It is hoped that his situation is not serious and he can join his colleagues for these meetings.

Colombia already lost due to injury Yerry Mina, Ian Poveda and Cristian Borjawho will not be in the concentration.

SPORTS

More sports news