Luis Díaz sets off alarms in Liverpool and Colombia: they reveal the seriousness of his injury

“Luis Díaz will be out of the fields for about three months after undergoing surgery on his knee”publishes this Monday the renowned newspaper ‘The Athletic’, the same one that announced in October the details of the knee injury that has kept the peasant without activity since then.

According to the information published by the journalist James Pearce, manager of Liverpool for the medium in question, Díaz has already undergone surgery to undergo surgery on the collateral ligament of his left knee.

Now, after the initial plan was for it to resume competition on December 26, The guajiro is not expected to return to the courts before March 2023. Reason why he will miss key matches with Liverpool and the Colombian National Team.

(You can read: Luis Díaz: Jürgen Klopp spoke about the current situation of the Colombian).

The return of ‘Lucho’ is postponed

Luis Díaz, the day he was injured against Arsenal. Photo: Robin Jones. Getty Images

Forced by the injury, Luis Díaz left the Liverpool training camp in Dubai last Friday.

The guajiro has not played since last October 9when he was hit in the knee by Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey in the match that Liverpool lost 3-2, in the Premier League.

Although the English team never reported the precise diagnosis of Díaz’s injury, it was known that ‘Lucho’ would suffer from a median collateral ligament (MCL) tear.

Initially, the non-surgical treatment provided that Díaz would resume his activity for ‘Boxing Day’, in the game against Aston Villa. However, after requiring surgery, Díaz would not return before March. Therefore, he would miss out on games like the Champions League round of 16 clash against Real Madrid and the first friendlies of the Colombian National Team in 2023.

Liverpool’s Louis #Diaz off with left knee injury.

Not the best camera angle but did appear to be holding medial (inner) knee. Physio doing valgus testing for MCL injury

Hopefully mild but does need assessment

Waiting on post match details #EPL #LIVARS #LFC pic.twitter.com/g762CIGO8N — InjuryMechanisms (@IMechanisms) October 9, 2022

SPORTS

More sports news