Monday, December 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz sets off alarms in Liverpool and Colombia: they reveal the seriousness of his injury

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 12, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Luis Diaz, sad

The player has already undergone surgery, but the plan to return to the courts is increasingly postponed.

“Luis Díaz will be out of the fields for about three months after undergoing surgery on his knee”publishes this Monday the renowned newspaper ‘The Athletic’, the same one that announced in October the details of the knee injury that has kept the peasant without activity since then.

According to the information published by the journalist James Pearce, manager of Liverpool for the medium in question, Díaz has already undergone surgery to undergo surgery on the collateral ligament of his left knee.

Now, after the initial plan was for it to resume competition on December 26, The guajiro is not expected to return to the courts before March 2023. Reason why he will miss key matches with Liverpool and the Colombian National Team.

See also  Miami returns to the top in the East. Atlanta crushes Indiana and Bulls down with the Knicks

(You can read: Luis Díaz: Jürgen Klopp spoke about the current situation of the Colombian).

The return of ‘Lucho’ is postponed

Luis Díaz, the day he was injured against Arsenal.

Photo:

Robin Jones. Getty Images

Forced by the injury, Luis Díaz left the Liverpool training camp in Dubai last Friday.

The guajiro has not played since last October 9when he was hit in the knee by Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey in the match that Liverpool lost 3-2, in the Premier League.

Although the English team never reported the precise diagnosis of Díaz’s injury, it was known that ‘Lucho’ would suffer from a median collateral ligament (MCL) tear.

Initially, the non-surgical treatment provided that Díaz would resume his activity for ‘Boxing Day’, in the game against Aston Villa. However, after requiring surgery, Díaz would not return before March. Therefore, he would miss out on games like the Champions League round of 16 clash against Real Madrid and the first friendlies of the Colombian National Team in 2023.

SPORTS

See also  Jota double leads Liverpool to victory over Arsenal and reach the League Cup final

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Luis #Díaz #sets #alarms #Liverpool #Colombia #reveal #seriousness #injury

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Live broadcast | A snowstorm is approaching Helsinki: Train services were canceled - outdoor activities should be avoided

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result