He Arsenal kept his temper against the attacks of the Liverpoolespecially in the second half where he had victory in hand with two shots on the woodwork, and left Anfield with a point (1-1), enough to maintain dominance in the Premier, a game in which the Colombian Luis Diaz He was injured.

Arsenal has yet to win at Anfield, having not achieved three points at this venue since the 2012-13 season, with its coach, Mikel Arteta As a player.

But he ended up standing, involved in the game, faithful to his style and without giving up a victory that, at times, was closer to his rival. The tie does not completely satisfy anyone.

What's more, it leaves the fight for leadership more than open. None of the first three managed to win.

Strong hit

The Guajiro striker fought to score in this crucial game for the lead in the championship, but he had few options to score.

Díaz had to leave the field at minute 65, giving way to the Uruguayan Darwin Nunez and after a crash from which he escaped badly due to a blow to his right leg.

The Colombian spent several minutes on the field complaining of pain. Members of Liverpool's medical staff treated him, but the decision was for him to leave the game.

Luis Díaz limped out, sat on his team's bench and continued regretting what had happened to him. Liverpool did not issue a statement regarding the injury.

