Liverpool defeated Arsenal 0-2 and advanced to the fourth phase of the FA CUPwith the Colombian Luis Diaz scoring the second goal.

The Colombian Díaz is a consolidated starter after the excellent 4-2 victory over Newcastle, which gives him the lead in the Premier league.

hard match

In the first half the great figure was the Liverpool goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, who was in charge of drowning out the rival's goal cry on at least four occasions.

And at the end of the first half, Alexander Arnold shot on goal and the ball was returned over the crossbar.

The second half was different and Liverpool loosened up more. Díaz had options to move up front and on some occasions disrupted the Arsenal defense.



Díaz had a chance in the 76th minute, but the goalkeeper deflected his shot into the corner kick. It was the first big blow that the Colombian hit, but the game was still 0-0.

This setback further aggravates Arsenal's bad moment, which has gone a fourth straight game without winning, taking into account all competitions, and which, above all, has lost the last three games it has played.

The figure

Both teams had met recently, on December 23 at Liverpool's ground, and then the result was a 1-1 draw. From that duel onwards, Arsenal seems to be in free fall. They lost two derbies in a row in the Premier League (West Ham and Fulham), to which they add this setback in their first match of 2024, which began with the same tone with which it ended 2023.

This Sunday's defeat may even seem cruel due to Arsenal's superiority in the first half, with numerous chances not materialized, including a shot from Martin Odegaard to the crossbar, which Mikel Arteta's team ended up paying.

The match became unbalanced in the 80th minute, when Jakub Kiwior He scored an own goal after a free kick from the side.

Liverpool, without the Egyptian Mohamed Salah Because he was already with his team for the African Cup, he sent the ball to the crossbar twice, with Alexander-Arnold (45) and Diogo Jota (78). For his part, the Manchester City began the defense of its FA Cup title with a comfortable and logical victory, 5-0 at home against Huddersfield, a team fighting to remain in the second division.

It was also in a match in which the news was about the Belgian midfielder's return to the competition. Kevin De Bruyneout since August.

The day was less positive for other first three, West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Lutonwho tied against lower category teams and will have to play a 'replay' (repetition of the match to decide a winner, in the stadium of the team that acted on this occasion as a visitor.

