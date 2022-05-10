Luis Díaz was the light in the tough game that Liverpool vs. Tottenham last Saturday, for the Premier League. The peasant, who started with the ‘reds’, scored the goal that allowed him to tie Klopp’s squad (1-1) and, incidentally, keep alive the illusion of fighting for the league tournament with Manchester City, which now He leads three points in the table.

Throughout the game, Diaz was one of the most committed both defensively and offensively. Not surprisingly, one of his plays, at minute 41, has been highlighted on social networks as proof of the quality of his contributions. Especially since he runs the court, from left to right, in a matter of 10 seconds.

‘Díaz doing everything…’

‘I fight’, in action with the ‘reds’.

On the play in question, Díaz received a pass from Thiago on the right wing. Then, after making a wall with Mané, ‘Lucho’ reached the edge of Tottenham’s large area and shot at Hugo Lloris’ goal.

The French goalkeeper cleared the ball and Díaz, without giving him time to cry, ran out in search of the ball. In fact, taking advantage of the momentum he had, he beat the ‘spurs’ player and recovered the ball.

10 seconds elapsed between the moment he went on the attack and the moment he recovered the ball.

“Díaz, doing everything…”said the Argentine narrator Miguel Simón, in the play of ‘Lucho’.

