Sunday, May 22, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz: see the great goals with Liverpool that allow you to dream of the Premier

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 21, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz.

The Guajiro attacker hopes to contribute his annotations to win the title this Sunday.

Luis Díaz is that he does not change for anyone. Barely three months after arriving at Liverpool, the striker from Guajiro has become one of the great references for the ‘red’ team.

A few hours before Liverpool faces Wolverhampton, in the last game of the Premier League, the ‘reds’ fans are excited about the possibility of making history and winning four titles this season:

– League Cup (achieved on February 27)
– FA Cup (achieved on May 14)
– Premier League (ends this Sunday)
– Champions League (final against Real Madrid, May 28)

See also  Klopp: "I'm happy, but Inter made us suffer. What a good Perisic!"

The goals of ‘Lucho’: a compelling reason to dream.

(Don’t stop reading: Luis Díaz: what does Liverpool need to be champion of the Premier League?)

The goals of Luis DiazLiverpool 3-1 Norwich

‘Lucho’s’ first goal with the ‘reds’ came on date 26 of the Premier League, vs. the Norwich.

Brighton 0-2 Liverpool

Díaz opened the way to victory against Brighton, on date 29 of the Premier, with a bit of a header.

Benfica 1-3 Liverpool

‘Lucho’ scored his first goal in the Champions League vs. Benfica, on April 5.

Liverpool 3-0 Manchester United

Díaz scored in the classic vs. the ‘red devils’, in Premier, on April 19.

Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool

See also  Inter party in the Super Cup: Sanchez punishes Juve in the 121st minute!

The header against Villarreal in the Champions League semi-finals was the most recent Diaz with Liverpool.

Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham

‘Lucho’ gave life to the ‘red’ team in their Premier League dream with his goal against Tottenham.

More news

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Luis #Díaz #great #goals #Liverpool #dream #Premier

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Feijóo blesses Ayuso who charges against the "infantiloid" government

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.