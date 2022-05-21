Luis Díaz: see the great goals with Liverpool that allow you to dream of the Premier

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Luis Diaz.
The Guajiro attacker hopes to contribute his annotations to win the title this Sunday.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 21, 2022, 11:37 AM
Luis Díaz is that he does not change for anyone. Barely three months after arriving at Liverpool, the striker from Guajiro has become one of the great references for the ‘red’ team.
A few hours before Liverpool faces Wolverhampton, in the last game of the Premier League, the ‘reds’ fans are excited about the possibility of making history and winning four titles this season:
– League Cup (achieved on February 27)
– FA Cup (achieved on May 14)
– Premier League (ends this Sunday)
– Champions League (final against Real Madrid, May 28)
The goals of ‘Lucho’: a compelling reason to dream.
(Don’t stop reading: Luis Díaz: what does Liverpool need to be champion of the Premier League?)
The goals of Luis DiazLiverpool 3-1 Norwich
‘Lucho’s’ first goal with the ‘reds’ came on date 26 of the Premier League, vs. the Norwich.
Brighton 0-2 Liverpool
Díaz opened the way to victory against Brighton, on date 29 of the Premier, with a bit of a header.
To watch and repeat over and over again!
Luis Díaz’s great header after a hellish run. Goalkeeper Sánchez brought him down, but the Colombian finally scored. He was the first for Liverpool in the 0-2 win against Brighton for the #PREMIERxESPN. pic.twitter.com/P5xbGf2hek
– ESPN Soccer Colombia (@ESPNFutbolCol) March 12, 2022
Benfica 1-3 Liverpool
‘Lucho’ scored his first goal in the Champions League vs. Benfica, on April 5.
Liverpool 3-0 Manchester United
Díaz scored in the classic vs. the ‘red devils’, in Premier, on April 19.
This video of Luis Díaz’s goal against Manchester United yesterday is amazing: because of the great play itself and because it was recorded from the stands to the sound of the fans. Brutal📽️@LFC pic.twitter.com/HRB1zDGHJJ
– Manu Heredia (@ManuHeredia21) April 20, 2022
Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool
The header against Villarreal in the Champions League semi-finals was the most recent Diaz with Liverpool.
Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham
‘Lucho’ gave life to the ‘red’ team in their Premier League dream with his goal against Tottenham.
More news
SPORTS
May 21, 2022, 11:37 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #great #goals #Liverpool #dream #Premier
Leave a Reply