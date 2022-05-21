Luis Díaz: see the great goals with Liverpool that allow you to dream of the Premier

Luis Díaz is that he does not change for anyone. Barely three months after arriving at Liverpool, the striker from Guajiro has become one of the great references for the ‘red’ team.

A few hours before Liverpool faces Wolverhampton, in the last game of the Premier League, the ‘reds’ fans are excited about the possibility of making history and winning four titles this season:

– League Cup (achieved on February 27)

– FA Cup (achieved on May 14)

– Premier League (ends this Sunday)

– Champions League (final against Real Madrid, May 28)

The goals of ‘Lucho’: a compelling reason to dream.

(Don’t stop reading: Luis Díaz: what does Liverpool need to be champion of the Premier League?)

The goals of Luis DiazLiverpool 3-1 Norwich

‘Lucho’s’ first goal with the ‘reds’ came on date 26 of the Premier League, vs. the Norwich.

Brighton 0-2 Liverpool

Díaz opened the way to victory against Brighton, on date 29 of the Premier, with a bit of a header.

To watch and repeat over and over again! Luis Díaz’s great header after a hellish run. Goalkeeper Sánchez brought him down, but the Colombian finally scored. He was the first for Liverpool in the 0-2 win against Brighton for the #PREMIERxESPN. pic.twitter.com/P5xbGf2hek – ESPN Soccer Colombia (@ESPNFutbolCol) March 12, 2022

Benfica 1-3 Liverpool

‘Lucho’ scored his first goal in the Champions League vs. Benfica, on April 5.

Liverpool 3-0 Manchester United

Díaz scored in the classic vs. the ‘red devils’, in Premier, on April 19.

This video of Luis Díaz’s goal against Manchester United yesterday is amazing: because of the great play itself and because it was recorded from the stands to the sound of the fans. Brutal📽️@LFC pic.twitter.com/HRB1zDGHJJ – Manu Heredia (@ManuHeredia21) April 20, 2022

Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool

The header against Villarreal in the Champions League semi-finals was the most recent Diaz with Liverpool.

Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham

‘Lucho’ gave life to the ‘red’ team in their Premier League dream with his goal against Tottenham.

