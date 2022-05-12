Friday, May 13, 2022
Luis Díaz: see his ‘little footstep’ with Liverpool in the Premier that arouses praise

May 12, 2022
in Sports
Luis Diaz vs. Aston-Villa

Luis Díaz, in action against Aston Villa.

Photo:

Screenshots

Luis Díaz, in action against Aston Villa.

‘Lucho’ continues to be one of the most acclaimed players in Europe for his unique ‘luxuries’.

Liverpool remains in the fight for the Premier League after having won with great difficulty this Tuesday at Aston Villa 2-1, in a game postponed from the 33rd day of the English championship. One of the great architects of that victory for the ‘reds’ against the ‘villains’ was the Colombian Luis Díaz, who with a precise pass allowed Sadio Mané to score the winning goal.

Mané’s entry was number 12 since February. The arrival of Díaz, far from threatening to take away his position, has allowed the African to discover himself as a ‘false 9’.
Not surprisingly, while Liverpool fans praise Mané for his goal, fans give the peasant praise for his influence on the game. From the match against Aston Villa, a ‘footstep’ was the greatest reason for praise.

(Don’t stop reading: Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, close to being attacked for ‘bad joke’ in Juventus).

Diaz’s ‘tread’

Luis Diaz vs. Aston-Villa

Luis Díaz, in action against Aston Villa.

Photo:

Screenshots

In the first half against Aston, Díaz stood out for being one of the most incisive of Liverpool. In fact, his explosiveness was highlighted in a play on the right edge of the court.

‘Lucho’, against ex-Liverpool, Danny Ings, decided to step on the ball as if he were playing futsal. His ‘dance’ is trending on social networks.

(We recommend: Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah seek to be reborn in Rome (Analysis)).

SPORTS

