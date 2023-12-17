Liverpool and Manchester United They paralyzed English football this Sunday with the English classic, a historic rivalry that not only pits two of the most successful teams in the United Kingdom against each other, it is a clash of two cities that have had strong differences for more than a century.

One of those called to be the protagonist was the Colombian Luis Diazwho rested last game Europa League to be ready in the duel against the red devils. 'Lucho' was a starter on the team Jurgen Klopp, who missed the opportunity to be the sole leader of the Premier League

Liverpool started the game by going over their rival, who couldn't find the way to string together three passes in a row. The networks They dominated the first minutes and Luis Díaz started with that momentum to score a crucial goal that opened the scoring.

But that flame went out as the clock ticked, his role and that of his teammates in attack was diminished by a strong Manchester United defense that closed the spaces well.

Luis Díaz against Manchester United.

Liverpool could not penetrate the defensive approach of the Dutch coach Erik ten Hag and with some changes, the German Jürgen Klopp tried to find offensive solutions that would allow him to reach the goal, something that did not happen in the bitter final draw (0-0).

Tired after doing all the left wing, Luis Díaz was replaced in the 78th minute by the Englishman Curtis Jones. Complicated match for the Colombian who received a regular rating in the English press reports.

Liverpool Echo gave the Colombian National Team player a 6 and complemented it by saying: “Liverpool's most dangerous attacker in the first half, “He regularly tested Dalot with direct runs, but he got a little lost in the second half.”

Luis Díaz training at Anfield Road.

The highest mark went to the Dutchman Virgil van Dijk with an eight: “Forced save by Onana with a header in the first half and a controlled effort at the back. He rarely became agitated and dominated in the air. Another excellent performance.”

While the Hungarian Dominik Szoboszlai had the lowest, a four: “A succession of misplaced passes and poor decisions made the game look like a blur that led to some complaints from the public.”

How does Liverpool finish in the Premier League?

With a goalless tie against Manchester United on matchday 17 of the Premier League, Liverpool lost the lead in England and fell to second place in the standings with 38 points, one behind Arsenal, who won against Brighton and reached 39 units.

