Luis Díaz scores tremendous goal for Liverpool against Crystal Palace, video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Luis Díaz celebrates his new goal with Liverpool.
Luis Díaz celebrates his new goal with Liverpool.
The Colombian was present on the scoreboard with the partial tie.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 15, 2022, 03:30 PM
The Colombian Louis Diaz scored his first goal of the season on Monday with the Liverpoolin the match against Crystal Palace.
The Colombian appeared when Liverpool needed him most, as he lost 0-1 and had been expelled Darwin Nunez.
At minute 61, Díaz invented a great individual play, left several rivals on the way and took a shot to tie the game.
Díaz was the starter again, in a very complicated game for Liverpool, which started losing with annotation of Zahaat minute 32.
Lucho’s goal
SPORTS
more sports news
August 15, 2022, 03:30 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #scores #tremendous #goal #Liverpool #Crystal #Palace #video
Leave a Reply