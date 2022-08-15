Monday, August 15, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz scores tremendous goal for Liverpool against Crystal Palace, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 15, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Luis Diaz

Luis Díaz celebrates his new goal with Liverpool.

Luis Díaz celebrates his new goal with Liverpool.

The Colombian was present on the scoreboard with the partial tie.

The Colombian Louis Diaz scored his first goal of the season on Monday with the Liverpoolin the match against Crystal Palace.

The Colombian appeared when Liverpool needed him most, as he lost 0-1 and had been expelled Darwin Nunez.

At minute 61, Díaz invented a great individual play, left several rivals on the way and took a shot to tie the game.

Díaz was the starter again, in a very complicated game for Liverpool, which started losing with annotation of Zahaat minute 32.

Lucho’s goal

Louis Diaz

Luis Diaz, in action against Crystal Palace.

SPORTS

more sports news

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Díaz #scores #tremendous #goal #Liverpool #Crystal #Palace #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

La Chinesca, the Chinese neighborhood that hides under Mexicali

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.