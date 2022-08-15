Luis Díaz scores tremendous goal for Liverpool against Crystal Palace, video

The Colombian Louis Diaz scored his first goal of the season on Monday with the Liverpoolin the match against Crystal Palace.

The Colombian appeared when Liverpool needed him most, as he lost 0-1 and had been expelled Darwin Nunez.



At minute 61, Díaz invented a great individual play, left several rivals on the way and took a shot to tie the game.

Díaz was the starter again, in a very complicated game for Liverpool, which started losing with annotation of Zahaat minute 32.

Lucho’s goal

Luis Diaz, in action against Crystal Palace.

