the step of louis diaz for Porto is already history. As it happened with other figures of the Colombia selection, like Radamel Falcao García, Fredy Guarín, James Rodríguez or Jackson Martínez, the farmer made the most of his time at the club and now took a very important leap in his career.

Díaz was announced this Sunday as a new player of the Liverpool from England. Although official figures for his transfer have not yet been released, press reports assure that the English club closed a deal for 45 million euros, plus another 20 million in variables depending on their performance.

Diaz’s farewell message on social media

The Colombian said goodbye this Sunday to the team in which he had been acting since mid-2019, to which he arrived from Junior de Barranquilla.

“@fcporto you are eternal for me. Thank God for bringing me to a club that became my home and that of my family. THANK YOU FC Porto, because I have the best memories of a packed Dragão… the noise, the emotion, the love and unconditional support are unique sensations that I will always remember!” Diaz wrote.

“Thank you, President, for the bet on me. Thank you, Mister, for what I have learned. Thanks to my teammates, because in football nothing can be done alone. Thanks to the fans who always encouraged me. To the city of Porto for having received me and for having received my greatest gift, my daughter Roma, is and will be my family’s home. Thanks to my wife, my parents and my family for being the pillar that has sustained me these years, to my work team and all the people who believed in me. Thank you. I feel like one more dragon and I will carry you in my blue and white heart, “he added.

The figures of Luis Díaz in his time at Porto

In the two and a half years that Díaz played for Porto, he played 125 games, was on the pitch for 7,846 minutes and contributed 41 goals and 19 assists, adding all the official competitions.

He won a Portuguese league, in the 2019/20 season, and also won a Portuguese Cup and Super Cup. Now he will look for new titles with the Liverpool shirt.

SPORTS